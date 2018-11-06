Victoria Beckham And Adele Respond To The Spice Girls Reunion

There was a fresh dose of "girl power" energy flowing through the world on Monday, as the Spice Girls announced their reunion tour.

Four out of five of the "Wannabe" singers will play a string of dates in the UK in June of 2019, with Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell Horner, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown all confirming involvement via twitter.

With Baby, Ginger, Sporty, and Scary Spice on board, people were left to wonder about Posh. Victoria Beckham quieted the speculation later in the day with a post to Instagram, reading "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life. I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"

Victoria will not be a part of the reunion, but one of the Spice Girls most famous fans surely will be. Adele posted her own photo, showing a throwback pic of her Spice shrine and her excitement for the announcement.

The stan status of Adele for the Spice Girls has been well documented. The "Hello" singer crushed a cover of "Wannabe" in her Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. "It was a huge moment in my life when they came out" she explained. Adele discussed her Spice Girls parties as a kid and how she looked up to the group. "I was always Geri. And then she left. That was the first time I was ever truly heartbroken."

Tickets for the Spice Girls 2019 UK Tour go on sale Saturday November 10th.