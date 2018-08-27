Taylor Swift Invites Faith Hill And Tim McGraw To Sing “Tim McGraw”

Sometimes “When you think Tim McGraw”, he appears

August 27, 2018
Michael Cerio
Taylor Swift

For her trip back to Nashville this weekend, Taylor Swift went all the way back for a very special edition of “Tim McGraw”.

The singer’s very first single is seldom in the setlist on her Reputation tour, but you have to make an exception when the namesake is in the building. Swift went back to the beginning, and brought out both Tim McGraw and Faith Hill for the song’s performance.

“When you think Tim McGraw” Swift sang while pointing to McGraw. “I hope you think my favorite song.”

Taylor has become a pro at city-specific guest stars. Swift packed her 1989 tour with them, and they keep popping up across the Reputation tour. For example, this duet with Bryan Adams from earlier in the month.

The Reputation tour continues into October.

