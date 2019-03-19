SCREENSHOTS: Watch the First Full Trailer for 'Toy Story 4'

Old friends are found and new friends are literally made in the first official trailer for Toy Story 4.

Introducing Forky, created by Bonnie and played by Tony Hale. The arts and crafts playmate steals the spotlight from the other toys, but when Forky goes missing, Woody is there to lead the rescue efforts on a road trip adventure. Along the way, he reunites with Bo Peep and awakes to a world outside of the playroom. Will Woody choose a new life? Can Buzz and company convince him to come back to the bedroom? We'll find out soon.

The previous Toy Story films have grossed nearly two billion dollars worldwide since the first was released in 1994. This is the first film since 2010's Toy Story 3, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Toy Story 4 features Tom Hanks and Tim Allen once again as Woody and Buzz, with Patricia Arquette and Keanu Reeves joining the cast as well. Toy Story 4 is in theaters on June 21st.