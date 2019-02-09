Madison Beer Performs Backstage at the GRAMMY Awards: "I Feel Like I Finally Found My Sound"

"It's really me" explains Madison Beer backstage at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. The singer is finishing work on her new album, and seems to have found a part of herself in the process.

"I feel like I finally found my sound, and it feels so good and so rewarding to actually have my sound."

Beer has leveled up as a writer and a performer, both skills she showed backstage at the GRAMMY Awards. Watch above for an intimate acoustic performance of her song "Dead", and for details on how the process of working on new music has shaped her.

"I'm able to write songs that are messages I want to get across" she explains. "In three minutes it's hard to tell such a long story, so I've really been able to navigate storytelling in such a short period of time, which I never used to be able to write songs so I'm really proud that I actually have written every song on my album."

After a breakout 2018, this year Beer seems destined for giant things. You can find more of Madison's music here.

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

