Have You Heard The Latest From Lana Del Rey?

In a nearly ten-minute video, Lana Del Rey sings about a love that's "American-made" as the summer fades.

For the second time in a week, the songtress has released another single. This one is called "Venice Bitch", and will also likely appear on the 2019 album which Lana announced last week. The song is a winding, slow-burn tale of longing and features the soon-to-be classic lyric, "fresh out of ****s, forever."

The video directed by Del Rey's sister Chuck Grant, once again has a home movie feel and features shots of Lana playing by the beach and being followed by the cops.

"I don't usually like to put something new out unless I know what the whole record's going to sound like" Del Rey told Zane Lowe on Tuesday. "So Jack and I started working in the first week of January and even then I kind of knew by Labor Day I'd probably be pretty close to finishing most of the record. I like to put stuff out when I'm almost done. But yeah I also love, love September. I selfishly wanted to put out a couple of cute songs."

In this case Jack would be Jack Antonoff, who has recently produced albums for Lorde, St. Vincent, and Taylor Swift.

"Venice Bitch" follows last week's release of "Mariners Apartment Complex", which you can hear here.