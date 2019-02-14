Katy Perry and Zedd Obsess All Day on "365"

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Katy Perry is overrun by love on her new collaboration with Zedd. The two link up for the moody and obsessive new track "365."

Perry aches about a new love that takes over, crushing to the max over a spellbinding beat from the acclaimed hitmaking producer. It is the first major release of 2019 for both of these artists. Last year Zedd supported Perry on Witness: The Tour in Asia and Australia.

Along with "365" comes a new sci-fi video for the song, featuring Katy Perry as a futuristic robot in a testing facility. Zedd is the subject of tests with the android, but she is unable to accomplish love because she is set for obsession. "365" is now available everywhere.