John Cena Listened to 'Map of the Soul: Persona' From BTS and Is Ready With His Review

K-pop phenomenon BTS took their next step in world domination last week, releasing their album Map of the Soul: Persona.

The lead single featuring Halsey has already shattered records, as "Boy With Luv" quickly became the video with the most views in 24 hours on YouTube. With an historic performance on Saturday Night Live the following day, the boys are well on their way to having the number one album in the country.

The ARMY that follows BTS is massive and frenzied, excited for anything associated with the group. They span the globe and are comprised of a giant and diverse set of people. You never know who is part of the ARMY, even WWE Superstar John Cena counts himself a member.

The wrester and actor is a longtime stan of BTS, and he's back with his take on the new album. "Favorite tracks off Persona .. Intro aka Persona. Love the Super Mario Bros “coin sample” and Dionysus. Greek god of wine making" Cena tweeted on Tuesday. "Yeah that’s a good one for me."

Do not ignore truth. Face it. Many times it’s uncomfortable but ignoring it only provides temporary comfort and creates a bigger problem in the future — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 17, 2019

Last year Cena was called to action as a potential bodyguard for BTS, with fans joking that they needed him for security. "I’ve had a little trouble keeping up lately but does BTS need a bodyguard? Crazy because I’ve been touring with them for years, they just can’t see me" he responded.

BTS and Halsey will perform "Boy With Luv" for the first time together at the Billboard Music Awards, happening May 1st from Las Vegas on NBC. For more on their collaboration, check out the exclusive interview below.