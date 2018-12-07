Here Are The Nominees For The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards
Music's biggest night is bigger than ever, with expanded categories
It has been another amazing year for music, and the time has comes to hand out some trophies to our favorite artists. The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards announced the nominees Friday morning, and there are more of them than ever before. This year four of the top categories are expanding to include more musicians than in years past. The Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist categories.will jump from five to eight nominees each. That makes the debate to see who will land of top nearly twice as heated, and allows for more artists to get the recognition we know they deserve. More music is always a good thing.
First the nominees for the night's top prize, Album Of The Year. This year the nominess are Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Brandi Carlile's By The Way, I Forgive You, Scorpion by Drake, H.E.R. from H.E.R., Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys, Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour, the Black Panther soundtrack curated by Kendrick Lamar, and Dirty Computer from Janelle Monáe.
"Being a young black queer women in America, there was something I had to say" Janelle Monáe said on CBS This Morning as her album was revealed to be nominated for Album Of The Year.
-- Congratulations 61st #GRAMMYs Album Of The Year nominees: @iamcardib, @brandicarlile, @Drake, @HERMusicx, @PostMalone, @JanelleMonae, @KaceyMusgraves, and (@kendricklamar + Various Artists)!— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 7, 2018
Explore the category nominees: https://t.co/3VQX0frxgm pic.twitter.com/tmuDzqsG9A
The nominees for Record Of The Year are "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile, "This Is America" from Childish Gambino, "God's Plan" by Drake, "Shallow" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "All The Stars" from Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, and "The Middle" by Zedd featuring Marren Morris and Grey.
For Song Of The Year, it's "All The Stars", "Boo'd Up" performed by Ella Mai, "God's Plan", "In My Blood" performed by Shawn Mendes, "The Joke", "The Middle", "Shallow", and "This Is America."
Congratulations 61st #GRAMMYs Record Of The Year nominees: @iamcardib— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 7, 2018
Bad Bunny @JBALVIN @brandicarlile Childish Gambino (@donaldglover) @Drake @ladygaga #BradleyCooper @kendricklamar @sza @PostMalone @21savage @Zedd @MarenMorris @greymusic!
Full Story: https://t.co/Qx4UVcc6R9 pic.twitter.com/ub85npo1wn
It's a diverse group for this year's Best New Artist category, with Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, and Jorja Smith landing nominations.
Other major category nominations can be found below, and you can find the full list of nominees here. The GRAMMYs happen live on February 10th on CBS.
Best Pop Vocal Album
CAMILA
Camila Cabello
MEANING OF LIFE
Kelly Clarkson
SWEETENER
Ariana Grande
SHAWN MENDES
Shawn Mendes
BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA
P!nk
REPUTATION
Taylor Swift
Best Rock Album
RAINIER FOG
Alice In Chains
M A N I A
Fall Out Boy
PREQUELLE
Ghost
FROM THE FIRES
Greta Van Fleet
PACIFIC DAYDREAM
Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
TRANQUILITY BASE HOTEL + CASINO
Arctic Monkeys
COLORS
Beck
UTOPIA
Björk
AMERICAN UTOPIA
David Byrne
MASSEDUCTION
St. Vincent
Best R&B Album
SEX & CIGARETTES
Toni Braxton
GOOD THING
Leon Bridges
HONESTLY
Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
GUMBO UNPLUGGED (LIVE)
PJ Morton
Best Rap Album
INVASION OF PRIVACY
Cardi B
SWIMMING
Mac Miller
VICTORY LAP
Nipsey Hussle
DAYTONA
Pusha T
ASTROWORLD
Travis Scott
Best Country Album
UNAPOLOGETICALLY
Kelsea Ballerini
PORT SAINT JOE
Brothers Osborne
GIRL GOING NOWHERE
Ashley McBryde
GOLDEN HOUR
Kacey Musgraves
FROM A ROOM: VOLUME 2
Chris Stapleton