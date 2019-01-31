The Greenprint: Try Going Vegan and You Could Win Beyoncé and Jay Z Tickets for Life

Raise your hand if you like Jay Z and Beyoncé more than burgers.

The "Drunk In Love" duo are continuing their push for a vegan lifestyle by offering up an amazing incentive, concert tickets for life. You don't even have to dive in head first, just dip your toe in the soy milk pond by making plant-based meals a part of your routine. Maybe it's Meatless Mondays or Veggie Weekends. Is that a thing? Point being, there are all kinds of options to eat healthy, help the planet, and "see a crowd go ape***t."

Since writing the forward for Marco Borges’ The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, Beyoncé and Jay Z have become advocates for veganism and are now expanding their partnership further by teaming with The Greenprint for a commitment to eat more plant-based meals. If you can do it, you can win tickets to see the couple, for life. Well, for up to 30 years for one concert per tour, but still like a lot of The Carters in your lifetime.

“We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible" the pair write in The Greenprint. Now they continue to spread that truth by any means necessary, by educating and incentivizing​ you to do your part. You can find more details about the contest and The Greenprint here.