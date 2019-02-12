Childish Gambino Shares New "Human Sacrifice" Song in Google Ad

Childish Gambino spent more time in the commercial breaks than he did on stage at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. The "This Is America" singer took home both Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year at the awards, but was not in the building Sunday night. He was however a part of a new ad for Google, dancing for the Pixel 3 and debuting new music.

The song featured in Gambino's dance-off with a Playmoji character is called "Human Sacrifice", and might sound familiar if you caught Childish Gambino on tour last year. Originally thought to be called "Spirits", the song became a setlist staple as the singer made his way across the country, performing the dynamic banger in front of a shining laser light that would stretch into the crowd.

Related: 2019 GRAMMY Awards Full List of Winners

We are still waiting on details for the upcoming "last" Childish Gambino album, expected sometime this year. He will be playing several festivals this summer, including Coachella.