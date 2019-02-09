The Chainsmokers Remember Their GRAMMY Win and Make Their Best New Artist Prediction

The winning happened on the way to the GRAMMYs for The Chainsmokers.

In the interview above, Alex and Andrew share that they had yet to make it to the awards when they found out about their first GRAMMY win. "Don't Let Me Down" scored the award for Best Dance Recording, but the guys were still en route when they got the news. "Everyone was just going nuts in the car" says Andrew Taggart. "We were with all the people you would want to be with when you win a GRAMMY, so it was great."

This week The Chainsmokers released the first of several new songs, this one featuring 5 Seconds Of Summer is called "Who Do You Love." They also have a collaboration coming soon with Juice WRLD.

At their first GRAMMY Awards, the duo was also up against some strong competition for Best New Artist, an award that ultimately went to Chance The Rapper during the show. This year that category is tougher than ever, with eight artists nominated. A diverse collection from Country newcomer Luke Combs to the throwback sounds of Greta Van Fleet, to emerging pop stars like Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa. It's one of the most interesting categories of the night.

Watch above to see who The Chainsmokers think will win Best New Artist, and tune in to see if they're right when the 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

