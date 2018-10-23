Cardi B As You've Never Seen Her Before, Whispering

Life is full of little surprises, and that's the beauty of it all.

When we woke up this morning we had no idea how soothing the sound of Cardi B could be. Sure, she has been our soundtrack as we get live, or as we're in our feelings over something, but never would we imagine she could whisper her way into our heart as well.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer explored ASMR with the help of W Magazine, to give us a spine-tingling talk about her success and motherhood. The sensory experience is meant to elicit euphoria and positivity, which is something B is already an expert at. We just didn't know what the purr of Okurr could do.

Likely with a different vibe will be Cardi B's new single "Money", which the singer announced in an Instagram post on Monday. The song is due out on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET. It is her first new music as the lead since Invasion Of Privacy dropped in April.

Related: Watch Cardi B Talk Broken Body Parts And Future Kids On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'