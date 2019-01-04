Britney Spears Cancels 'Domination' Vegas Residency to Focus on Family
The star was set to start the show at Park MGM’s Park Theater in February
In an Instagram post on Friday, Britney Spears has announced that she will be cancelling her upcoming Britney: Domination shows in Las Vegas to focus on her family.
After health issues forced her father into the hospital last year, it appears he still has "a long road ahead of him."
"I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time" she writes. "I hope you all can understand."
Domination was the follow-up to Britney's Piece Of Me residency, launching in 2013 to rave reviews and running for over 200 performances. The new show was announced in October, and set to kick off next month.
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.
