Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, J Balvin, and Tainy Find a Luscious Groove on "I Can't Get Enough"

It looks like Benny Blanco has another hit on his hands.

Days after the "Eastside" artist topped the Billboard Pop Charts, the producer and songwriter returns with the global collaboration "I Can't Get Enough." Blanco has linked up with Reggaeton producer Tainy for a sultry and seductive banger, featuring Selena Gomez and J Balvin.

Related: Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels Open Up on Vulnerable New Track “Anxiety”

Sharing some of the same alluring building blocks of the massive "Mi Gente", Gomez trades soft, vivacious verses with Balvin over a steamy beat sure to thaw even the coldest of days. The tantalizing tune shines a bright, bold light on the 26-year-old singer, who recently returned to the public eye stronger than ever after a social media break.

Blanco currently has the most played song in the country with his Halsey and Khalid collaboration "Eastside."

"I Can't Get Enough" is now available everywhere.