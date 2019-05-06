Adele Parties for Her 31st Birthday, Jokes About Upcoming "Drum N Bass" Album

Once again, Adele has found inspiration in Leonardo DiCaprio for her birthday.

After a Titantic theme for her 30th last year, the "Hello" singer celebrated this weekend with a theme of The Great Gatsby for 31. In a 135 million dollar mansion, Adele and friends brought out the fringe flapper dresses and feathered headwear for a big party. She posted a few black and white pictures from the event this weekend, sharing a few scenes and a few words about her turning 31.

"30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all" wrote the recently divorced artist. Adele and husband Simon Konecki split last month. Together they have a son born in 2012.

"No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay" she continued. "31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough."

Closing out her message was a joke about her highly-anticipated 4th album. "30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh" she said with a heart.

Adele's last album, 25, was released in November of 2015. The Album Of The Year GRAMMY winner is one of the top selling albums of all time.