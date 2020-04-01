Summer Olympics rescheduled to 2021

The International Olympic Committee announced on March 30th that the 2020 summer olympics, scheduled to run from July 24 through August 9 2020, will now be rescheduled to 2021. The games are now scheduled to run from July 23, 2021 through August 8, 2021.

The committee says that the reschedule stems from 3 main factors.

1. To protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus.

2. To safeguard the interests of the athletes and of Olympic sport.

3. The global international sports calendar.

The new dates now give the committee, Japan, and the athletes involved more time to train and prepare for such a large event and to ensure the safety and security of those involved with the olympics.

Some athletes have already reacted to the news of the postponement. Gymnast Simone Biles shared with TODAY that she was indeed sad and crying when she heard the news but that, "Ultimately, it was the right decision".

