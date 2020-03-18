Phoenix Under State of Emergency - Area Businesses Ordered to Close

According to ABC 15, the Mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego has declared a "State of Emergency" starting at 8 PM local time Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 in conjunction with the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. All bars must close their doors while restaurants must move their food services to delivery, take-out or drive-thru.

This difficult decision that will have a staggering impact on local businesses was after "recommendations from healthcare professionals, business leaders, and community members." It is not yet known how long the closures will last. Arizona schools are closed and not set to open any earlier than March 27th, 2020 after Governor Doug Ducey's announcement.