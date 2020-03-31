Miley Cyrus stays "LIT" with New Instagram Talk Show!

From some of her crazy award show outfits to her not-so PG lyrics, Miley Cyrus is no stranger to having a little fun every once in a while. While practicing social distancing, Cyrus is one of the many celebrities helping others cope with the global pandemic going on around us.

Cyrus has introduced a brand new instagram talk show called "Bright Minded" all from the comfort of her own home. Her motto is "Connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times!". Fans can expect shows with new guests and new topics daily without ever turning on the TV! With the show only debuting a week ago, her livestreams have already surpassed millions of views and have had some very special guests, including; Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres, Alicia Keys, her dad Billy Rae Cyrus, Hillary Duff, Reese Whitherspoon, Dua Lipa, Ashley Graham, Paris Hilton and so many more!

During the livestream, Cyrus touches on the topics of mental illness and asks her guests how they are staying positive during the crisis we are facing. Through sharing ideas, Cyrus hopes to bring light and positivity to everyone who watches and encourages them to stay safe, healthy and help out within their community as best as they can!

Fans can watch her show "Bright Minded" via Instagram livestream weekdays (Mon-Fri) at 11:30am (PST)

