Justin Bieber Postpones "Changes" Tour

Well, its the news we didn't want to recieve. This morning Justin Bieber took to social media to announce that he is postponing his "Changes" tour. The tour postponement comes from health concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The tour was scheduled to kick off in May and make a stop here in the valley on June 5th. Bieber's team says, "Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone".

All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. For the most up-to date information, keep it locked on LIVE 101.5.

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Stuart C. Wilson