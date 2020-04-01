Justin Bieber Postpones "Changes" Tour
Well, its the news we didn't want to recieve. This morning Justin Bieber took to social media to announce that he is postponing his "Changes" tour. The tour postponement comes from health concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
The tour was scheduled to kick off in May and make a stop here in the valley on June 5th. Bieber's team says, "Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone".
All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. For the most up-to date information, keep it locked on LIVE 101.5.
The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe and I will hopefully see you soon
Photo Credit: Getty Images, Stuart C. Wilson