WATCH: Portugal. The Man “Live In The Moment” & Perform “Feel It Still” on ‘Kimmel’

Portugal. The Man took to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage last night (April 17) to perform the Woodstock song “Live In The Moment.” Only this time, instead of the marching bands that seem to be a staple in live performances of the song, they were backed by a Portland-reppin’ string section.

The strings stayed on for a performance of last summer’s hit (that we still can’t get out of our heads), “Feel It Still.”

Did we mention the song earned the Lords of Portland their first-ever GRAMMY win? Because it did. And they talk all about it (and some trophy @ss wiping?!) in our exclusive interview below!