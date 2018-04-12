LISTEN: Florence + The Machine Share New “Sky Full of Song”

Florence + The Machine have shared a new song for Record Store Day 2018, and you need to give it a listen right now.

The aesthetics of the AG Rojas-directed video mirror the barebones “Sky Full of Song” sound, with the beautifully simplistic video seeming to emphasize frontwoman Florence Welch’s impeccable vocals.

“Sky Full Of Song” is the first new track since 2016’s “Wish That You Were Here” from the Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children soundtrack and several songs from Final Fantasy XV.

The band’s last album was 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.

Welch recently announced Useless Magic, which will compile a collection of her poetry, lyrics, and drawings in her first-ever book. The book is set for a July 2018 release.