Here's What's Leaving Netflix In July

Another month’s upon us, so that means it's time to look at what’s leaving Netflix in the coming days. (In other words, if you were looking for a sign to binge-watch some of your favorite shows, this is it.)

Here's a look at the list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in July:

Leaving 7/1

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet's Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving 7/2

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Leaving 7/8

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/9

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving 7/11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving 7/12

Wild Hogs

Leaving 7/15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving 7/16

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving 7/29

The Den

Leaving 7/30

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

While this may be your last chance to watch V for Vendetta and Tropic Thunder, fear not! Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in July.