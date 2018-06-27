EXCLUSIVE: Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins Answers Rapid-Fire Questions

In August, Third Eye Blind will release their upcoming covers album, Thanks for Everything. We recently asked frontman Stephan Jenkins to answer some questions about the record, and then we asked another question … and then another.

Watch below as a round of rapid-fire questions leads Jenkins to reveal the weirdest interview he’s ever done, the last date he went on, and the Kanye West song he just can’t seem to shake.

Third Eye Blind have a string of dates slated for the summer leading up to the release of Thanks for Everything, which drops August 24. Get your copy here.