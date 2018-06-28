EXCLUSIVE: 5 Things That Make Alice Merton "Lash Out"

Alice Merton burst onto the scene with the wildly successful “No Roots,” and it’s looking like her latest single, “Lash Out,” is following suit.

So we wanted to hear more about the song that’s going to make its way onto everyone’s Summer 2018 playlists—and find out how she ended up bashing cars’ windshields in for the track’s video.

“That was a great stress reliever,” confirms Merton.

Watch below to hear her take on all of that. Plus, find out the five things that make Merton want to “Lash Out.” (Hint: Be sure to use your six-inch voices when telling your friends about the interview.)

Challenge: Accepted. See you on the courts, Alice. The tennis courts. Table tennis, that is.

Merton is touring her way through Europe this summer before heading back to the US this fall. See the full list of stops here.