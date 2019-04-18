Louis Tomlinson Speaks Out for the First Time Since Sister’s Death

Louis Tomlinson has broken his silence following the sudden death of his younger sister last month. The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to share a message with his fans.

Related: Louis Tomlinson's 18-Year-Old Sister Has Died of a Heart Attack

"Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago," he wrote to his 33 million followers. "Sending you all loads of love x."

Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) April 17, 2019

On March 13th, Tomlinson’s 18-year-old sister Félicité collapsed in her London apartment from a heart attack.

Her death came two years after Tomlinson’s mother passed away at the age of 42 after a long battle with leukemia.

The 27-year-old released a song about his mother entitled "Two of Us" just days before Félicité’s death.

The song’s chorus features the lyrics: "I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me, I'll be living one life for the two of us".