SIPA

LOOK: Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s April Fools' Day Joke Was Met With Serious Backlash

By: Kelly Meyers

April 2, 2018

After the way this past season of The Bachelor ended, many people are not fans of Arie Luyendyk Jr. In case you missed it, he gave the final rose to Becca Kurfin and ended up proposing to her. He quickly changed his mind. In fact, on the After the Final Rose TV special we all saw him break up with Becca and propose to Lauren, the show's runner-up! 

It was quite brutal to watch. Arie isn't trying to get back into people's good graces because he decided to play a prank on April Fools' Day that most would find tasteless and offensive. 

He shared this photo on Twitter yesterday:


And an hour later he tweeted out "APRIL FOOLS!"

Where do I even begin with this guy's insensitivity? 

Arie doesn't understand that some women struggle to get pregnant or flat out cannot get pregnant ever. There are also many women who have experienced a miscarriage. So joking about being pregnant when you're not, is not funny to these people. It's very hurtful and makes them angry. 

In fact, his tweets were met with lots of backlash from fans and other users.




These two certainly won't be winning the award for Bachelor couple anytime soon.

 

Tags: 
The Bachelor
Arie Luyendyk Jr.