LISTEN: Sam Smith Shares ‘Pray’ Remix Featuring Logic

Sam Smith has gone hip-hop.

The pop star has shared a new remix of his recent single “Pray” featuring verses from “1-800-273-8255” rapper Logic.

Listen to the new hip-hop flavored version of Sam Smith’s “Pray” below:



The new version of “Pray” doesn’t waste any time in introducing Logic, who raps over the song’s intro before Sam sings the first verse. Logic also shares an extended rap during the middle of the track.

