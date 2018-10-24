Watch Lauren Daigle Perform "Still Rolling Stones" on 'The Ellen Show'

Lauren Daigle made her television debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday (October 23). The contemporary Christian artist performed her track, "Still Rolling Stones," for the live audience.

Related: The Chainsmokers & Kelsea Ballerini Perform "This Feeling" on 'The Ellen Show'

The 27-year-old released her third studio album, Look Up Child, just last month which immediately hit the top of the charts. Daigle's latest tune follows the project's lead single, "You Say."

Daigle's voice captures the beauty of her lyrics while delivering a flawless performance for Ellen DeGeneres. She has been compared to esteemed vocalists such as Adele and Amy Winehouse.

Watch Lauren Daigle perform "Still Rolling Stones" below.