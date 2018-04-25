WATCH: Christina Aguilera Gives James Corden Diva Tips & More on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Christina Aguilera is the most recent guest of The Late Late Show with James Corden to help the host get to work. Aside from singing some of her iconic tunes, including "Fighter," "Dirrty," and more, the global superstar made sure to give James Corden some diva tips throughout the ride as well.

The "Just a Fool" singer pulled out bedazzled microphones from the glove compartment while they pulled over to the side of the road to pick up special guest, Melissa McCarthy. Corden wanted to learn how to properly perform just like the queen diva herself while putting the Xtina edge in their voices.

Aguilera even took a dive into her past when Corden brought up her fellow cast members of The Mickey Mouse Club. The pop star revealed that there might have been a love triangle between herself, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake.

Christina Aguilera has promised her fans that a new album is on the way very soon. We think this episode of Carpool Karaoke above will definitely keep her fan base content for now.