Little Mix Drop "Woman Like Me" Feat. Nicki Minaj

Little Mix has officially dropped "A Woman Like Me" featuring Nicki Minaj. It is the lead single to The X-Factor UK alums highly-anticipated fifth studio album.

The British girl group consisting of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Ann Pinnock, and Jade Thirwall first teased the empowering track earlier this month. Little Mix's "Woman Like Me" is the follow up to their 2016 album, Glory Days.

"Honestly we cannot tell you guys enough the gratitude we have for everything you have done for us! Arghhh best fans ever ever EVER," Pinnock shared to Twitter.

Listen to Little Mix's "A Woman Like Me" featuring Nicki Minaj below.