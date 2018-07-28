Jason Mraz Drops "More Than Friends" Feat. Meghan Trainor

Jason Mraz has teamed up with pop superstar Meghan Trainor for a new track titled "More Than Friends." The romantic duet will be featured on the 41-year-old's upcoming album, Know.

"There are few artists as talented, joyful & present as @Meghan_Trainor. I've been fortunate to witness this firsthand in the studio with Meghan creating "More Than Friends." Share it with someone you'd love to love more than friends," Mraz shared to Twitter.

"More Than Friends" follows the release of "Have It All," "Unlonely," and "Might As Well Dance." All of the tracks will be featured on Mraz's new record dropping August 10.

Trainor teased the track earlier this week on Instagram revealing she "wrote the cutest song" with Mraz. "I love you Jason! You are a legend and this is truly a DREAM COME TRUE," Trainor said.

Listen to Jason Mraz's "More Than Friends" featuring Meghan Trainor below.