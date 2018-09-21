Dinah Jane Delivers "Bottled up" Solo Single Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Marc E. Bassy

Dinah Jane has released her debut solo single and it's "Bottled Up." The pop star's latest track is the first to come since the ladies of Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus last year.

While bringing fans a new infectious tune, Jane's "Bottled Up" also features Ty Dolla $ign and Marc E. Bassy. The 21-year-old has yet to reveal any details of a forthcoming album, however, this track is the perfect introduction.

"Go on head and live your best life for me with this one," Jane shared to Twitter.

The release of "Bottled Up" follows the signing of her new record deal with Hitco Label which is owned by L.A. Reid. According to Billboard, Jane is currently working with several songwriters and producers to bring us new material very soon.

Watch Dinah Jane's "Bottled Up" music video below.