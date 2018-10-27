The Best Wines To Pair With Your Halloween Candy

Trick or treat? It's time for the adults to have some fun by pairing their favorite candy and wine together. Vivino has released their annual Halloween candy and wine match maker chart and you may be surprised by their picks.

The pairings introduced by the wine review site are based on several factors to bring out the best flavors. This year you'll want to encourage your kids to bring home more candy than usual so there's plenty of leftovers.

Check out the 10 combinations below!

1. Pink Starburst and Moscato

2. Swedish Fish and Lambrusco

3. Hershey Kisses and Zinfandel

4. Kit Kat and Pinot Noir

5. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Gamay

6. M&M's and Port

7. Skittles and Madeira

8. Jolly Rancher and Gewürztraminer

9. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar and Syrah

10. Whoppers And Cabernet Sauvignon