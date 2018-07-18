Zedd Releases "Happy Now" Featuring Elley Duhé

Get a first listen to their new summer feel-good track and even watch the lyric video!

July 18, 2018
LA
Zedd arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on January 28, 2018.

© Anthony Behar

Get a first listen to Zedd's new summer feel-good track and even watch the lyric video below!

Following his "day off," the super producer just debuted a summer time track to keep you cool featuring Alabama-raised vocalist Elley Duhé

Check out the brand new lyric video to "Happy Now," their new summer feel-good track:

