Watch Tori Kelly Perform "Questions" on Good Morning America

It's her new single off of her latest album, 'Hiding Place'

September 21, 2018
LA
Singer Tori Kelly attends the Project Sunshine's 15th Annual Benefit Celebration at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 3, 2018 in New York City.

© Kris Connor/Getty Images

Singer and songwriter, Tori Kelly just gave an incredibly powerful performance of her new single, "Questions," on Good Morning America.

Related: Tori Kelly Drops Soulful "Never Alone," Announces New Album, 'Hiding Place'

She was on the morning show promoting her recently-released sophomore album, Hiding Place, which puts a lovely gospel taste into Kelly's mainly pop-music repertoire. It's her first since her debut LP, Unbreakable Smile.

The Grammy nominee is most widely known for songs like "Hollow," "I'll Find You," and "Should've Been Us."

Watch Tori Kelly perform "Questions" on GMA below and get the full clip of the amazing performance here.

Tags: 
Tori Kelly
Questions
Hiding Place