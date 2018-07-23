Watch New 'Aquaman' Trailer Starring Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman
Making its Comic-Con debut in San Diego this weekend, get your first look below!
Check out the trailer for one of, if not the most anticipated movie of the year, Aquaman.
The incredibly dreamy Jason Momoa heads up a star-studded cast including Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Djimon Hounsou, Dolph Lundgren, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, and more in the latest DC Justice League film.
Here's a quick synopsis:
After finding out he is the heir to the throne of the kingdom of Atlantis, Jason "Aquaman" Momoa is "caught between a surface world that ravages the sea" and the "underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt." Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa/Aquaman) must then lead the people of Atlantis and become the hero of the world, in this new movie from director James Wan.
Watch the jaw-dropping Aquaman trailer here for yourself:
Now, check out the cast of Aquaman sitting down and drinking a pint of Guinness with Conan: