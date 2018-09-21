Wanna Play Marshmello in Fortnite? Here's How:
Plus, see his new music video for "Stars"
Our favorite sugary snack, Marshmello recently talked with our friends at GQ about how you can battle him and even Ninja in Fortnite.
Related: Win a Trip to See Marshmello, Khalid, Meghan Trainor, & More at the We Can Survive Concert in Los Angeles
In a new episode, 'Mello goes undercover to respond to messages about him on multiple different social media outlets. We learn he solely uses Ableton production software -- but started on GarageBand, was born in a Safeway grocery store, and that it only took four hours to write "Alone," his third single released that popped him in at No. 9 on the US Dance chart.
Marshmello's official gamer-tag is @itsmemarshmello. Add him, and watch the full episode below!
He also just released a brand new music video for his song "Stars." Check out the fútbol-filled visual:
Stars music video is out now!! ----⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/2tA2pFikOA pic.twitter.com/iN7PtKIZ5Y— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) September 19, 2018