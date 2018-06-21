The Top 5 Pop Anthems To Start Your Summer Right

Yes, finally! Today marks the official start of summer 2018. So to get it started off right, we hand-picked our top 5 songs to jam out to this summer. Listen then vote for your favorite below!

Sam Feldt feat. Möwe & KARRA - "Down For Anything"

Summer is the perfect time to have fun, let loose, and experience brand new things. EDM and dance producer Sam Feldt, artist Möwe, and vocalist KARRA perfectly capture just that in their new song "Down For Anything."

Anne-Marie - "2002"

Putting a little bit of every hit song from the early 2000-era into one new song, "2002" from Anne-Marie is sure to keep this summer hot!

Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack - "Rise"

One of the top trending tracks of the (unofficial) summer so far, popular dance producer Jonas Blue teams up with singers Jack & Jack for this feel good track "Rise."

Travie McCoy feat. Bruno Mars - "Billionaire" (NSFW)

One of Bruno Mars' first songs ever. Turns out Bruno is worth an estimated $110 million currently... so he's closer than we thought.

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B - "Girls Like You"

The latest track to come from Adam Levine and the boys with help from the super real and hilariously talented Cardi B. "Girls Lke You" is a simple, slow, good vibes song. Listen:

BONUS: Alessia Cara - "Growing Pains"

It's Alessia's brand new one! It certainly gets us in our feels, plus it already has over 1 million views in less than a week.

So, which was your favorite? Take our poll below:

Pick your fav summer song!

Be sure to share these feel good summer tracks with your best friends!