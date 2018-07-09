T-Pain Hops On Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" With T-Mix

The Nappy Boy puts a fresh spin on the chart topping summer track, after Nicki Minaj and Quavo

July 9, 2018
T-Pain (Faheem Rashad Najm) during Summerfest Music Festival at Henry Maier Festival Park on July 5, 2017, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin / LOS ANGELES - JUNE 24: Ella Mai performs on the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles.

The Nappy Boy is back!

T-Pain has officially dropped a remix of Ella Mai's No. 1 single "Boo'd Up," just days after Nicki Minaj and Quavo dropped their remix, to show the world he's really still got it. (Is shade thrown? Maybe. Is it a better remix? You decide!)

It's Pain's first major guest appearance of fourteen so far this year, after dropping "Lit" with Steve Aoki, Gucci Mane, and Yellow Claw late last year. 

He even shouts out Blocboy JB's "shoot dance" halfway through his NSFW verse. Listen here:

