Shawn Mendes Talks Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Gives Tour Of His 'Shawn Mendes' Crib

Can Shawn Mendes get any more adorable?

In a recent interview, the "In My Blood" singer talks about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's relationship, his first and only ever encounter with Coldplay's Chris Martin, making his latest No. 1 album, plus much, much, more.

Watch Shawn Mendes take you on a detailed tour through the house where he made his latest, self-titled, album, Shawn Mendes: