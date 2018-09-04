Nicki Minaj Teams Up With Ellen To Put Students Through College, Again
We love you, Nicki & Ellen!
Nicki Minaj and Ellen DeGeneres have teamed up to pay off more tuition to students who, like many others, are up to their necks in debt.
The very generous DeGeneres tweeted:
Thanks to Walmart, @NickiMinaj and I gave away $250K in scholarships to four people in my audience. Imagine their surprise! https://t.co/2i3V9m75JR— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 4, 2018
This isn't the first time Nicki has paid tuition. Back in June of this year, she gave 37 fans each up to $18,000 to pay for their college expenses.
Before that, the Queen rapper randomly paid some tuition for a few students when they tweeted her with their loan amounts.
Shoutout to Nicki and Ellen! We can fully get behind this.
Watch them pay off student loans, once again, below: