Nicki Minaj Teams Up With Ellen To Put Students Through College, Again

We love you, Nicki & Ellen!

September 4, 2018
LA
Nicki Minaj arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018, Radio City, New York. / Ellen DeGeneres. Arrivals for the World Premiere Of Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory" held at the El Capitan Theater.

© Doug Peters/EMPICS (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only *** / Admedia, Inc

Nicki Minaj and Ellen DeGeneres have teamed up to pay off more tuition to students who, like many others, are up to their necks in debt.

Related: Nicki Minaj Unleashes Twitter Rant On Travis Scott Over No. 1 Spot

The very generous DeGeneres tweeted:

This isn't the first time Nicki has paid tuition. Back in June of this year, she gave 37 fans each up to $18,000 to pay for their college expenses.

Before that, the Queen rapper randomly paid some tuition for a few students when they tweeted her with their loan amounts.

Shoutout to Nicki and Ellen! We can fully get behind this.

Watch them pay off student loans, once again, below:

Tags: 
Nicki Minaj
Ellen DeGeneres