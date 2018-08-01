Nicki Minaj Pushes 'Queen' Release Date Back

The "Chun-Li" rapper needs a Tracy Chapman clearance

August 1, 2018
Nicki Minaj performs on the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Nicki Minaj has had to once more push back the release of her long-awaited Queen album.

Originally, her fourth studio album was supposed to drop on June 15 but was pushed to August 10 back in May. The album now has a new release date of August 17. It's likely due to a Tracy Chapman sample that went unnoticed.

Check out her since-deleted tweet:

Tracy Chapman doesn't actually have an official Twitter, so we can't be certain if there was any response yet.

Nicki put a poll on Twitter asking fans to decide whether we'd rather have Queen on August 10 but without the track in question, or, later on August 17 with the track included on the album.

Nicki is set to tour with Future on their NICKIHNDRXX tour taking off September 21 from Baltimore, Maryland.

We'll give you a listen to Queen as soon as it's released. In the meantime, this track is sure to be on the album:

