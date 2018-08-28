Mariah Carey Just Confirmed New Music, See Pictures

Just days ago, we found pictures of Mariah Carey heading into the studio, via a lavish golf cart, and it made us wonder... what is going on?!

Related: What is Mariah Carey Doing In The Studio?

Now, we've just confirmed that the Queen, in fact, does have brand new music on the way.

Any new sounds from the "Touch My Body" singer will be the first and latest release(s) since dropping "I Don't" featuring YG last year.

Check out what Carey posted to her IG with over 7 million followers:

Vocals night--️#focused #inspired A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 22, 2018 at 9:42pm PDT

------ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 26, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

The new music doesn't have any sort of release date yet, as they're obviously still in production. However, as soon as they're out, we'll give you a first listen.

Until then, Mariah Carey is continuing her Las Vegas residency, The Butterfly Returns, at Caesars Palace Colosseum until September 10.

Check out her rider (requests) for the show: