Mariah Carey Just Confirmed New Music, See Pictures

The new music is so close we can taste the tea

August 28, 2018
LA
Singer Mariah Carey performs on stage during New Year's Eve 2018 celebrations in Times Square, New York, NY, on December 2017. Mariah Carey's previous year's performance was interrupted by technical difficulties.

© Anthony Behar

Just days ago, we found pictures of Mariah Carey heading into the studio, via a lavish golf cart, and it made us wonder... what is going on?!

Now, we've just confirmed that the Queen, in fact, does have brand new music on the way.

Any new sounds from the "Touch My Body" singer will be the first and latest release(s) since dropping "I Don't" featuring YG last year.

Check out what Carey posted to her IG with over 7 million followers:

Vocals night--️#focused #inspired

The new music doesn't have any sort of release date yet, as they're obviously still in production. However, as soon as they're out, we'll give you a first listen.

Until then, Mariah Carey is continuing her Las Vegas residency, The Butterfly Returns, at Caesars Palace Colosseum until September 10.

Check out her rider (requests) for the show:

