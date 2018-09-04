Mama' Knowles Shares Super Cute Baby Picture for Beyonce's Birthday

Plus see this adorable video of Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir

September 4, 2018
LA
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.

© Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

It's Beyonce's birthday and the Queen's mother could not be more proud.

Ms. Tina Knowles shared this baby pic of Beyonce back when she was just four months old in recognition of the "APESH*T" singer's 37th birthday.

It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️------------------

The Queen herself had previously shared this adorable video of her kids Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir in a majestic and seemingly nostalgic video. Among many great things, this one is for sure, Beyonce is one amazing mother.

Happy birthday, Beyonce! Time to go "APESH*T." (Skrrr!)

