Go "Apesh*t" In The Louvre On A Beyoncé + JAY-Z Art Tour

After the Carters completely rented out the Louvre in Paris, France to record their "Apesh*t" music video, the museum has been on a high ever since.

The Louvre is now providing a guided "visitor trail" tour to take you on the exact route Beyoncé and JAY-Z took in the music video.

The tour is only offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, however, and will take you about 90-minutes from start to finish. You get to go past a total of seventeen pieces of art including Leonardo da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa.

Watch the route they took here and until you can book your flight to Paris, enjoy this video of Beyoncé rubbing her tummy during her and her hubby's On The Run II tour, possibly pregnant again: