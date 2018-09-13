G-Eazy Hits Pause, Rewind in New Track Featuring Anthony Russo

G-Eazy has blessed us with another one. This time featuring singer-songwriter Anthony Russo, the video takes us through an interesting relationship, to say the least.

Eazy's getting ready to wrap up his Endless Summer tour which has brought along acts like Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Uzi Vert.

Could this new song be a tale of Halsey and him? As you know, the couple broke up right as summer started after G allegedly cheating on the "Eastside" singer. They have since reconciled and have been seen together multiple times, even singing together on-stage.

The new video goes through and literally rewinds a couples relationship after it takes a turn for the worst. Check it out: