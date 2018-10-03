EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know PRETTYMUCH

Brandon, Edwin, Austin, Nick, and Zion tell all!

October 3, 2018
LA
Prettymuch performs onstage at FOX's 'Teen Fest 2017' at Clinton Middle School on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

PRETTYMUCH, the Simon Cowell brainchild, is growing to be one of the most popular boy bands of this generation.  

We had a chance to chat with BrandonEdwinAustinNick, and Zion to get to know them better.

Watch PRETTYMUCH reveal things, like which one sleepwalks, what kind of pets and house animals they have (a Mickey Mouse fish?!), and other things you may not already know.

What we found out may surprise you!

The crew also just dropped a new track featuring Rich The Kid, "Solita." Listen below!

