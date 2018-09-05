Dua Lipa Announces Collab With BLACKPINK

The forthcoming track will be titled "Kiss and Make Up"

September 5, 2018
June 10, 2018; Manchester, TN, USA; Dua Lipa performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Dua Lipa just announced the arrival of her latest project, a re-issue of her 2017 self-titled album, Dua Lipa

This new release will be dubbed a "super-deluxe" edition, featuring 25 tracks spread across two discs, and even boasting three brand new tracks.

Of those brand new tracks, one stands out -- a collaboration hidden inside disc two with BLACKPINK. The track, titled "Kiss and Make Up," will mark the K-Pop stars first overseas project.

It seems as though the whole idea started months ago, when two of the girls of BLACKPINK went to see Lipa perform in Korea.

Dua Lipa Super Deluxe Edition is set to be released on October 19.

