Drake Brings Out Meek Mill In Boston, Squashes Long Time Beef

Drake and Meek Mill have finally cooled a long-running beef between the two rappers.

The 6-God is currently touring the country with Migos on their Aubrey & the Three Migos tour, running until November 21.

The beef had started back in 2015 when Meek said Drake wasn't supporting his album, Dreams Worth More Than Money. He also accused Drake of not writing his own bars. The two rappers sent shots back and forth at each other until things started settling down in 2017 with Meek's prison sentence.

Watch Drizzy bring out Meek in Boston, officially acknowledging that the beef between the two is over.

drake brought out meek mill tonight. beef squashed. pic.twitter.com/TedDv9CO6U — kenny ♨️ (@phillycustoms) September 9, 2018

Kevin Hart even chimed in on the surprise appearance.

