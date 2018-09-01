DJ Snake Delivers New Details On Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna Collab, "Taki Taki"

Check out what the producer has to say

September 1, 2018
LA
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: DJ Snake performs at the Outdoor stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California.

© Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Just earlier this week, we received details of DJ Snake, Selena GomezCardi B, and Ozuna's upcoming music video and release of "Taki Taki," and now we just got a little more info.

Snake, the EDM super producer and DJ, has unveiled that Gomez will not only be singing in English but also in Spanish on the new song. He also said to “drink some water,” alluding to this track having some immense heat on it.

Check out the tweets:

The new "Taki Taki" track and music video haven't officially been scheduled for release yet, but it could be very soon, judging by the buzz around this collab.

We'll give you a first look and listen as soon as it's released. Check back here soon!

Oh, and, BTW... could you imagine a DJ Snake and Ariana Grande collab? Peep this:

